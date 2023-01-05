Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HFRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 154,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

