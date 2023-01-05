HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $73.23 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $73.23 million and approximately $763,886.60 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02664984 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $856,609.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

