HI Price Reaches $0.0265 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, HI has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $73.32 million and $783,132.35 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039963 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00233193 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02664984 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $856,609.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

