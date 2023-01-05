Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.00.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $223.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.65. Hershey has a 12-month low of $191.00 and a 12-month high of $242.63.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.