Heron Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen Price Performance

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.