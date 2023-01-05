Heron Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,329,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 97,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 911,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,432,000 after purchasing an additional 107,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 91.0% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $453.50. 6,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

