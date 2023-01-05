Heron Financial Group LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

POOL opened at $304.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $551.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

