Heron Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $334.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $541.59. The company has a market capitalization of $155.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

