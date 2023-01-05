Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 17,391 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 29.8% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.