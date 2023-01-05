Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,327 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

