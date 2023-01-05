Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 79 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $492.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

