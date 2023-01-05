Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,139 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 24.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,327,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 34.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 112.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Argus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $341.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $463.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

