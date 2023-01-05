Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,076 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

