Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,558 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.19% of AmerisourceBergen worth $52,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

