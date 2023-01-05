Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784,474 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.25% of Nasdaq worth $70,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

