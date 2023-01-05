Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,453 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $49,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.45. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinduoduo Profile

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

