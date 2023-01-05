Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $103,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,886,000 after buying an additional 211,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.83 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.10 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

