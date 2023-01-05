Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 12,300 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $142,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $726.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $739.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

