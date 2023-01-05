Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Raised by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

