Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $169.73

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169.73 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.63). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.59), with a volume of 426,425 shares changing hands.

Halfords Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,042.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.07.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.