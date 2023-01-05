H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $2.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 53,089 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNNMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.