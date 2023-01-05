H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 33.00 to 28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

