GXChain Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $382.68 million and approximately $4,223.17 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004482 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007424 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

