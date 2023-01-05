GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,095.62

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. GXChain has a market cap of $384.61 million and $3,095.62 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002404 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004574 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007419 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

