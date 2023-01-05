GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of GXII opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GX Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXII. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 239,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,015,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

