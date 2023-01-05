Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
