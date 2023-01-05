Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 58.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter.



Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

