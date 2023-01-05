GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of GT Biopharma from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma ( OTCMKTS:GTBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Featured Stories

