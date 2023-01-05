GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,575 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GSK (LON:GSKGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,575 ($18.98) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.04) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,564.50 ($18.85).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,432 ($17.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £58.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,313.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,419.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,477.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48).

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,851.81). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,851.81). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). Insiders purchased 2,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,362 over the last 90 days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

