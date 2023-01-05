Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

