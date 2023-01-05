Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Grasim Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61.

About Grasim Industries

(Get Rating)

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

Featured Articles

