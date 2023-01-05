Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.04

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.04 and traded as high as $35.48. Granite Construction shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 149,586 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 351.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Granite Construction by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Granite Construction by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.