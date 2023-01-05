Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 1,462,641 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462,641 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Tuesday Morning were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 481,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 177,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the period.

TUEM opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Tuesday Morning Co. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Tuesday Morning ( OTCMKTS:TUEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($8.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 217.65%.

In other Tuesday Morning news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 87,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $53,234.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products for the home, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 489 stores in 40 states.

