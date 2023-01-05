Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases 399,531 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,531 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 2.70% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 292,333 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,158,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 219,759 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 290,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Profile



Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

