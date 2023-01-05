Grace & White Inc. NY Has $8.43 Million Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,760 shares during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp makes up about 1.8% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 1.36% of Gorman-Rupp worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

NYSE:GRC opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $652.51 million, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.74. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

