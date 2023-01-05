Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.05. 3,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 209,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 9.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,247.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,896.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,621. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.