Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,356,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 513,054 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 7.82% of Golub Capital BDC worth $165,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 12.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

