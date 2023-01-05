Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GSBD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 35.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 3,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

