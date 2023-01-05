Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 14,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,433,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $730,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

