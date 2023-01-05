Gode Chain (GODE) Price Hits $0.0246 on Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $458,757.50 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

