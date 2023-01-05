Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Down 8.2%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $156.47 and last traded at $156.47. Approximately 4,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 225,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.38.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

