Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Position Increased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,208,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

GNOM stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.18.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

