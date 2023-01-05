Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.40.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

