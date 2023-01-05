Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 19,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,657. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More

