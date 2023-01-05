Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,113 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after buying an additional 17,281,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,612,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,719. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

