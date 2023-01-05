Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after purchasing an additional 773,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 177.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 857,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 548,691 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 66,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 424.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

