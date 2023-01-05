Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 6,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.