Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

NVO traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $138.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.