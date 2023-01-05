Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,087 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,567. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $108.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

