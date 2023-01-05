Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Cut by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 670,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,954 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $41,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.31. 102,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,661. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.