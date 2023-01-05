GICTrade Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, GICTrade has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $91.29 million and approximately $28,061.12 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91850625 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,453.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

